Fired aide from Millersville day care says she’s not criminally responsible for abusing 2-year-old

A former aide at a Millersville day care accused of dragging and slamming a 2-year-old child onto a cot says she is not criminally responsible for the abuse, court records show.

Shannon Michelle Smith, 33, of Millersville, has been under a no-bond house arrest since Dec. 13, when she was charged with second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police wrote in charging documents that they reviewed surveillance footage from Dec. 7 at the Kiddie Academy in Millersville. In it, Smith is seen grabbing a 2-year-old boy by his arm, causing him to fall to the ground, before dragging and dropping him onto a cot, police wrote.

The child got up and tried to get away several times, according to charging documents, and Smith repeatedly and “forcefully” slammed him back onto the cot, records state. Police said the boy could be heard screaming in the footage and, at one point, Smith slapped his back so hard the sound of the blow was audible.

Officers noted several injuries on the boy’s face, including bruises on his forehead and cheek, as well as a bloody nose.

Police said it was the child’s second day at the Kiddie Academy.

Earlier this month, Smith entered a not criminally responsible plea to her three charges in Circuit Court. According to a court filing, Smith has a pervasive developmental disorder, an anxiety disorder, a motor coordination disorder and a probable learning disability that prevented her from understanding the criminality of her actions.

Last Friday, Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs ordered the Maryland Department of Health to perform a psychiatric evaluation of Smith. A status conference is scheduled Friday for the case.

Smith’s defense attorney, Caroline Norman Frost declined to comment.

On Dec. 12, the day before Smith’s arrest, the Maryland State Department of Education temporarily suspended the Kiddie Academy’s child care license. An independently owned and operated franchise, the Millersville location is one of 19 Kiddie Academy facilities in Maryland, and one of five in Anne Arundel County.

In a statement after Smith’s arrest, Dana Rost, the owner of the Millersville Kiddie Academy, said a “staff member acted in a manner contrary to operational procedures and our core values.” She said Smith had been “immediately terminated” after the matter was reported to authorities.

Rost declined to comment Tuesday, other than to say her franchise “will continue to cooperate with all licensing and local authorities in their [ongoing] investigation.”

Rost also did not confirm whether the Millersville location was still operating.

An Maryland State Department of Education spokesperson did not respond to The Capital’s request for comment.