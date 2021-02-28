Maryland appeals court overturns conviction in Shady Side double homicide

Kimberly Meline, the expert witness, used photogrammetry, a science that involves taking measurements from photographs to determine the height, length or width of an object in that image. Meline testified the suspect’s height would be about 5-feet, 9-inches with a .67 inch margin of error, but acknowledged she couldn’t account for how several unknown factors, including the terrain of the ground pictured and the inability to see the suspect’s feet, could change her measurement.