Four teenagers arrested following knife fight in Severna Park

Four teenagers between the ages of 17 and 19 were arrested Sunday after a fight in Severna Park involving kitchen knives and a machete, Anne Arundel County Police announced.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Riverdale Road following reports of a disturbance in the area. There, a 17-year-old boy told police he was followed home by a male, later identified as Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, on his way back from the gym. Genovese asked for a fight and, returning with his roommate, met the 17-year-old in his driveway. By the time Genovese arrived at Riverdale Road, the boy had grabbed a kitchen knife from inside the residence, police said.

Several of the 17-year-old’s family members tried breaking up the fight. In the scuffle, Genovese punched the boy twice in the face, according to a news release.

Armed with knives, the boy and his sister, 19-year-old Rana Jawad Hamideh, ran after Genovese, who “became injured by the knife the [boy] was holding,” police said. According to court documents, Genovese suffered a laceration on his right arm and received six stitches at a local hospital.

Genovese’s roommate, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, then got out of Genovese’s vehicle and ran toward the altercation with a machete, causing Hamideh and her brother to back away. Though Gill and Genovese fled the scene — Gill told officers he threw the machete into a body of water behind the home — police were able to locate and arrest everyone involved in the fight.

Genovese, of Severna Park, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. He posted a $7,500 bond Monday, according to court documents.

Gill, of Hanover, was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, and two counts of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance Monday.

Hamideh was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment. She is being held without bail.

Police did not identify the 17-year-old or disclose the charges filed against him because he is a juvenile.