Severna Park man charged for second-time on sexual child abuse allegations, previous offenses dropped

A Severna Park man was charged Wednesday with molesting a 10-year-old girl, less than two years after similar charges against him were shelved and he was released.
Mark Anthony Thoms, 39, of Severna Park was arrested Wednesday without incident following an investigation, Anne Arundel County police said. He has been charged with 12 crimes related to the incident including third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, sex abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and second-degree assault.
District Judge Danielle Marie Mosley set bond at $100,000 for Thoms and ruled he’d have to put up 100% of it, court records show. He’s being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, according to online jail records.
Police obtained a warrant for Thoms after being called to a south county address April 9 for reports of a minor who had been sexually abused. The parents of the girl became aware their child was texting an adult man and the girl revealed that she had been sexually abused, police said.
The girl’s mother took her to the Child Advocacy Center, located at a police facility, for an interview with a social worker. Child abuse detectives watched the conversation on closed-circuit TV, according to charging documents. The girl said she was sexually abused on at least three occasions beginning last fall and ending in February.
Robert Bonsib, Thoms’ listed attorney in online court records, declined to comment.
The interview revealed Thoms had displayed “grooming behavior” toward the girl by purchasing gifts and gaining her trust, according to court records. He also lived with the girl at one point. At times he would offer to buy her things and threaten to cancel if she didn’t comply with his advances, according to charging documents.
On one occasion, police alleged Thoms gave the girl and one of his biological children alcohol. Detectives indicated in charging documents the girl’s mother feared Thoms may have abused other children.
County police urged any anyone with information on this incident or Thoms to contact the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866- 756-2587.
Thoms was arrested in October 2018 on similar charges. At the time, he was working for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and was arrested after an investigation into his relationship with a 13-year-old student who was living with him. A school official said Thoms has not been an employee since June.
After staying with Thoms for five months, the minor told his father of multiple incidents at the house in which Thoms assaulted him. Charging documents showed that Thoms told the minor multiple times that he wanted “to sleep with” him.
Police and prosecutors asked that Thoms be charged with three counts of second-degree assault, according to court records. District Court commissioners tacked on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and nine misdemeanor sexual assaults.
When his case was forwarded to Circuit Court, prosecutors dropped all but the assault charges.
That case was indefinitely postponed months after prosecutors decided to move forward with the case in Circuit Court. Thoms case was placed on the postponed docket only under the condition that he have no unsupervised contact with any children but for his own kids and that he has no unrelated juveniles in his home, court records show.
“The case was placed on an inactive docket last year because the teenage victim was not prepared to move forward to trial,” said Tia Lewis, a State’s Attorneys Office spokeswoman.
Prosecutors or defense attorneys can ask that indefinitely postponed trials may be rescheduled within a year of the case being placed on the STET docket. Thoms’ case was postponed on March 5, 2019, according to court records. After one year, only a judge can order the trial be rescheduled.