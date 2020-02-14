Anne Arundel County police arrested a Grasonville man in connection to a SunTrust Bank robbery Wednesday and also charged him for a warrant for an attempted robbery of a Glen Burnie SunTrust Bank in November.
Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery at the bank located at 155 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park. Police said a man entered the business, passed a note to the teller announcing the robbery and implied he had a weapon. He fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
Patrol officers, K9 and detectives canvassed the area and didn’t find the man. Detectives were able to develop a suspect, who they identified as Cornell Dupree Roberts, police said.
Thursday morning they located Roberts, 46, and arrested him, also charging him on a warrant with an attempted robbery of the SunTrust Bank located at 6707 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, police said.