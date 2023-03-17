Severn teenager arrested with bucket full of drugs after shooting at girlfriend, leading 16-mile car chase, police say

A Severn teenager suspected of drug trafficking was arrested by Anne Arundel Police Sunday after they say he shot at his girlfriend and led officers on a 16-mile car chase.

Andrew Chase Ridge Canova, 18, faces 32 charges for the nighttime ordeal, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, seven counts of reckless endangerment, as well as nine firearm and 13 drug offenses.

At approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Kuethe Road in Glen Burnie for reports of a domestic dispute involving a firearm. When they arrived, they met Canova’s girlfriend and she was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center for treatment of multiple injuries.

According to charging documents, she and Canova got into several, increasingly violent fights throughout the evening. At one point, she demanded he pack his things and leave, but when he noticed damage inside his blue Mercedes Benz, another fight ensued. Police said the girlfriend threw a scooter at the car before Canova took out a handgun and fired, missing his girlfriend before driving away.

Officers found Canova traveling south on Ritchie Highway as he was preparing to turn on Sixth Avenue. However, Canova “immediately” evaded them, getting back on the highway and zooming between lanes. County police pursued, following Canova past Corkran Middle School, before calling state and transportation police for assistance.

Canova eventually turned onto Interstate 195 heading west, where he circled the Southwest Catonsville Park and Ride and drove towards the oncoming eastbound traffic. Police said multiple cars had to take action to avoid head-on collisions, though no injuries were reported.

After failing to exit onto Interstate 95 the wrong way, Canova pulled over and surrendered. Police said the chase took 20 minutes and stretched across 16 miles of road.

After taking Canova into custody, officers smelled an an immediate, strong odor of marijuana from his car and searched the Mercedes.

Inside, they found over $3,000 cash, three cell phones and a five-gallon bucket with a sealed lid. Noting these kinds of buckets are sometimes used to distribute drugs without being detected by police dogs, officers opened it and found approximately 280 grams of packaged marijuana, nearly 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, over 230 pills of suspected oxycontin and 19 Xanax pills, according to charging documents.

When questioned by police, Canova admitted to using a firearm on Kuethe Road and said he threw it out the window sometime during the chase. A spent shell casing was found on the roadway in front of the house and video footage viewed by police showed Canova firing a gun at his girlfriend as she entered the front door.

As of Friday, no attorney is registered as defending Canova, who is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in District Court for April 12.