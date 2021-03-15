xml:space="preserve">
Shots fired, vehicle hit in Coatsbridge Court in Severn, Anne Arundel police say

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 15, 2021 1:42 PM

Anne Arundel County police heard shots fired around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of Parham Court and Coatsbridge Court in Severn while patrolling the Stillmeadows community.

Officers located a gray Ford sedan damaged by a bullet and collected five .40 caliber shell casings in the roadway of the 8200 block of Coatsbridge Court, police said. No injures were reported related to the incident. Officers searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

Western District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

