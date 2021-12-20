Anne Arundel County police: Man and woman shot while sitting in vehicle in Severn

Anne Arundel County police are searching for suspects who they say shot into a vehicle occupied by a man and woman in Severn on Saturday.
Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 8200 block of Coatsbridge Court for a reported shooting. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were sitting in a vehicle on Tomlinson Court when a suspect or multiple suspects shot a gun at them, police said.
One of the victims ran to nearby Coatsbridge Court and called 911, police said. Officers arrived and rendered medical aid to the man and woman, who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. They were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to police.
Officers spoke with several neighborhood residents who said they heard gunshots but were unable to provide any suspect description, police said.
Western District detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155. People who to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700.