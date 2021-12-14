Anne Arundel County police investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in Severn

A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday night in Severn, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 8200 block of Parham Court and discovered a 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.
The teen did not give police any information about a person or persons of interest. A witness told police they saw a group of two or three people flee the area of a house on Parham Court after the witness heard gunshots. Officers found damage to the house and believe it was caused by fired rounds.
Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155. People who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700.