xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anne Arundel police: 19-year-old charged with handgun offenses after he ran from shooting in Severn

By
Capital Gazette
Jul 12, 2021 6:30 PM

Anne Arundel County police charged a 19-year-old from Severn with firearm and handgun-related offenses after police said they found a gun on him after he ran from the scene of a shooting Sunday.

Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Pioneer Drive and Richfield Drive in Severn.

Advertisement

Witnesses reported seeing three males running from Pioneer Drive after and officers located two of them; one with a gunshot wound and the other, Darnell James Hall with a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun. Police said the two knew each other.

The man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso was discovered in the 8600 block of Pioneer Drive. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hall, who lives on Pioneer Drive, is being held without bond for the following charges: loaded handgun on person, possession of a firearm as a minor, reg firearm: stolen/sell etc and handgun on person, according to online court records.

Hall did not have an attorney listed in online court records Monday afternoon.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement