Anne Arundel police: Man transported to hospital with gunshot wound after shooting in Severn

A 25-year-old man was injured after he was shot in Severn on Saturday night, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.
Officers responded around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Stewarton Court for a reported shooting. Police said a man was walking down the street when an occupant of a silver sedan fired several gunshots at him, striking him once in his lower body.
The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Two parked vehicles, a silver Lexus GS550 and a gray Ram 1500, were also struck by the rounds, police said.
Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155. People who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700.