Anne Arundel police snag gun from Severn neighborhood after suspect’s car smashes police cruiser

After the suspect’s vehicle smashed into a police car while attempting to flee Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County officers snagged a loaded handgun from a Severn neighborhood recently afflicted by gunfire.
Brenton Bradley Josiah Fairnot, 21, was charged with five firearms offenses, including possessing a handgun despite having been convicted of a felony, online court records show.
The Odenton resident does not have an attorney listed in court records. He is being held without bond.
County police officers were patrolling the Stillmeadows Community Tuesday night amid increased enforcement in the area after a spate of gun violence, which is standard any time gunfire breaks out, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, police spokeswoman.
Around 9 p.m., officers saw a vehicle driving erratically near the intersection of Jacobs Road and Stillmeadows Drive, one of two entry and exit points from the neighborhood. Police said the driver attempted to flee.
But Fairnot’s vehicle spun out, smashing into a police car, Davis said.
Online court records do not list any traffic violations for Fairnot.
Officers allegedly saw him reaching under the driver’s seat and ordered him to show his hands. Police said he did, but they later recovered a handgun from beneath the seat. The Taurus PT140 Millennium Pro was loaded.
The arrest comes just days after county police heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers heard the distinctive sounds and saw an “unknown male” running from a parked car. They couldn’t chase down the runner.
As officers searched the area — the same community where on Friday morning they found three cars struck by bullets — they found a Glock Model 27 .40 caliber handgun with spent shell casings and an empty box of Smith & Wesson ammunition, according to police.
Davis said it’s unclear whether Fairnot is connected to any of the recent gunfire, which stretched back to April.
On April 2, county officers were summoned around 2:30 a.m. to the neighborhood for reports of shots fired. They learned that somebody had fired a number of rounds from a parking lot into a residence on Dunfield Court occupied by five people, none of whom were injured.
Police encourage anybody with information about the gunfire to contact detectives with the department’s Western District Station at 410-222-61655 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, dial the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.