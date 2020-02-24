A man attempted to rob a Severn McDonald’s early Monday and fled the scene after failing to open the register, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers arrived at 2:55 a.m. to the McDonald’s on 810 Reece Road in Severn upon receiving reports of a black male suspect wearing a gray and maroon sweatshirt displaying a handgun in the drive-thru window.
The employee then backed away from the window and the suspect tried to open the register but was unsuccessful, police said. The suspect then drove away in a dark gray sedan.
No injuries were reported. Robbery detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720.