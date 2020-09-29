Severn man arrested after shooting on his street, Anne Arundel police say

Authorities arrested a Severn man in Baltimore Monday, more than a month after Anne Arundel County police said he opened fire on a man during an altercation near his home.
Police said the man sustained a gunshot to his upper body and that paramedics took him to a hospital. They described the injury as non life-threatening.
The shooting took place in the Aug. 5 around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Jamestown Drive. Police said multiple people were around when the altercation occurred and when it escalated to the point of gunshots.
A suspect fled the scene with a handgun and police said detectives discovered evidence pointing to Deontray Poole, a 32-year-old from the same block address.
Officers working with the U.S. Marshals Task Force found Poole in the 4700 block of Old York Road Monday and arrested him without incident, police said.
Poole is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts each of attempted second-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. He also faces handgun offenses.
Online records show Poole is being held without bail at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. He does not have an attorney listed.
Police said the officers recovered a .22 caliber Ruger handgun and ammunition of the same caliber.