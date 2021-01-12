Odenton man killed at Severn birthday party Monday, police arrest suspect

Anne Arundel County police have charged a man with murder in the death of an Odenton man killed in an interaction Monday during a birthday party in Severn.
Police found Deontae Tyree Swingler, 28, lying on the sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of Flintlock Court. County firefighters arrived and tried to provide medical aid but Swingler succumbed to his injuries.
A witness told police the man who assaulted Swingler was in a vehicle getting ready to leave. Officers then stopped the vehicle and detained the driver, identified as Archie Sylvester Bowland III, 38, of Laurel.
Homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses who indicated Swingler was in the area for a friend’s birthday when an altercation occurred. Police allege Bowland struck Swingler with an unidentified object.
Police said they obtained a search warrant for the vehicle operated by Bowland. They found evidence that included a bloody knife under the driver’s seat and Swingler’s wallet.
Bowland was charged Monday night with the first- and second-degree murder of Swingler. He was ordered held without bond in a hearing Tuesday.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the police tip line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.