Anne Arundel police seeking information after exchange of gunfire in Severn

Detectives are searching for information after a gunfight broke out in Severn Friday night that damaged at least three vehicles, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. after police said somebody called 911 about gunshots in the 8200 block of Dunfield Court, which is located in the Stillmeadows Community.
The investigation showed multiple people shot at each other, police said.
Nobody reported injuries, though police said three vehicles were struck by bullets.
Police said officers canvassed the area but couldn’t find any shooting victims, witnesses or suspects.
Investigators are looking for at least four males who participated in the exchange of gunfire, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives with the departments Western District Station by calling 410-222-6155.
If somebody has information but wants to remain anonymous, they can dial 410-222-4700 to reach the county’s tip line.