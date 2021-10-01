One person struck in head with bottle, another with a pistol during neighborhood fight in Severn, police say

A physical fight between neighbors in Seven Tuesday night escalated into shots fired and resulted in two arrests, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers arrived around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 8200 block of Dunfield Court in Severn for reports of gunshots fired. Police learned that three suspects assaulted two people during a dispute and physical altercation between neighbors.
A 25-year-old woman was hit over the head with a bottle and 26-year-old man was punched in the face and struck in the head with a pistol, according to police. The victims sustained minor injuries.
During the altercation, two suspects fired several gunshots toward the victims, police said. No one was struck by gunfire, but bullets damaged a car in the parking lot and a house across from the parking lot.
Two of the three suspects were located inside their home in the 8200 block of Dunfield Court and arrested, police say. A third suspect is still at large after he fled in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.
Andrea Long, 33, and Aarion Thomas Johnson, 34, were arrested. Long was charged with second-degree assault, theft of less than $100 and failing to comply with a peace order, according to court records. She was released on recognizance Wednesday.
Johnson, of Washington D.C., was charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in a violent crime, according to court records. He is being held without bond.
No attorney was listed in electronic court documents for Long or Johnson. The Annapolis District Court Public Defenders Office declined to comment on Long and Johnson’s case.
Western District detectives are investigating this assault and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.