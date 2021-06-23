Serial armed robber sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for robberies in Baltimore, Anne Arundel counties

Between June 6, 2018, and July 12, 2018, Dingle committed four armed robberies of liquor stores in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, according to a news release. During each of these robberies, Dingle entered the store and brandished a pistol at the victims, forcing them to empty the money from the cash registers into his bag, often threatening the victims with death or serious bodily injury. After getting money from the registers, Dingle forced the victims into a room in the rear of the store and fled to a waiting getaway car.