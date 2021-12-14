xml:space="preserve">
Woman robbed at ATM drive-up in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County police say

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Dec 14, 2021 12:13 PM

Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man who they say robbed a woman at a drive-up ATM in Pasadena on Friday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to a State Employees Credit Union, or SECU, ATM in the 8000 block of Jumpers Hole Road for a report of a robbery. A woman told police she had just withdrawn money at the ATM when she was approached by a man who demanded her property and implied he had a weapon.

The woman gave the man cash and her wallet, and the man then fled in a vehicle, police said. Officers searched for the vehicle but were unable to locate the man, police said.

Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-6145 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.

