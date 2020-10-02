Second man shot in Annapolis Friday, police department says

While Annapolis detectives were on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning, they had to rush to respond to reports of gunshots in the afternoon.
Officers responded around 3:50 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the area of 1100 Madison Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, said Cpl. Dave Stokes, a department spokesperson.
The man, who police believe was shot in a corridor between the Harbour House and Eastport Terrace, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, Stokes said. The man had a gunshot wound in his lower extremities.
He’s the second person shot in Annapolis Friday, medical officials called police to Anne Arundel Medical Center around 8:20 a.m. because they were treating a patient with at least one gunshot wound.
The man was shot in his upper torso and sustained non life-threatening injuries, Stokes said.
The police department has declined “for investigative purposes” to identify where and when the first shooting occurred within city limits.
While it’s early in the investigations of both incidents, Stokes said detectives have uncovered no information connecting the shootings.
Unlike the early morning shooting, multiple people called 911 to report gunfire in the area of the two public housing communities.
Stokes said detectives, crime scene technicians and K-9 units are canvassing the area.
The police department urges anyone with information about either of the shootings to call detectives at 410-260-3439 or, if a person wishes to remain anonymous, dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.
A tip leading to an arrest or indictment could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.