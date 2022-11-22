Driver in fatal wrong-way I-97 crash to remain jailed on manslaughter charges

A 30-year-old driver who Maryland State Police say drove on the wrong side of I-97 early Saturday morning and caused a five-car collision that killed an Annapolis man will remain held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center, a judge ruled Monday morning.

Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, of Bowie, faces several vehicular manslaughter and homicide charges for the early morning crash that killed 68-year-old Brian John Mahaney. Maryland State Police said in a news release that a preliminary investigation found she had been driving northbound on southbound Interstate 97, and struck a 2012 Ford Fiesta that Mahaney was riding in.

Two more vehicles crashed when one swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision, and a fifth vehicle collided into debris from the crash, police said.

Anne Arundel District Judge Danielle M. Mosley ordered for Bryant-Pelloni to remain held without bail during a Monday hearing at the Annapolis district courthouse.

Bryant-Pelloni is being represented by Annapolis attorneys Michael McGraw and Mandeep Chhabra. McGraw declined to comment on the matter, stating he wouldn’t comment on pending litigation. She is scheduled for a court date in February.

State Police wrote in charging papers that Bryant-Pelloni was showing signs of intoxication at the scene, and told an officer she did not remember how the crash happened, and didn’t know she was on I-97. She said she was coming from downtown Annapolis, but couldn’t remember from where, police wrote, noting that they found several opened and empty containers of alcohol in her car.

After she declined sobriety testing at the scene, she was taken to Baltimore-Washington Medical Center for a mandatory blood draw for alcohol testing. Trooper Dillon White wrote that he told her Mahaney had died while waiting on the blood draw.

“She stared at me for a few seconds and then whispered under her breath ‘Whoops’,” White wrote, adding that she was “aware there was a deceased victim as a result of the crash, but showed no remorse.”

Court records indicate that Bryant-Pelloni was pulled over in Annapolis about 40 minutes prior to the crash. She was cited by Anne Arundel County Police for failing to display her license to an officer.