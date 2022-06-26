Anne Arundel County Police: Young woman, pedestrian killed in separate crashes Saturday

A young woman and a 56-year-old man are dead after two separate car crashes Saturday in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police officers went to Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard near the Maryland Route 10 overpass around 2 a.m. after a passerby found a man lying in the road and called 911, police said. Identified as Paul Haughee of Glen Burnie, the man used a walker, and was found dead in the boulevard’s southbound lane, police said.

He had been wearing dark, non-reflective clothing when a vehicle hit him and drove away, police said. It’s not clear how long he lay in the road before someone found him.

Later that day, around 4 p.m., officers went to the intersection of Point Pleasant Road and Inglewood Drive after two cars crashed head-on, police said.

A Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Point Pleasant Road when the driver of a Subaru sedan in the westbound lane crossed over and hit the truck, police said. Authorities identified the driver of the Subaru as 21-year-old Ashley Hosein of Glen Burnie. Firefighters arrived and were able to get Hosein out of the car, but she was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A child was also in Hosein’s car, and was taken in an ambulance to the Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital in Baltimore, police said. It is not clear what condition the child is in and police did not share their age.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization, police said.

Both crashes are under investigation.