Former treasurer of Annapolis-area revolution descendants chapter sentenced to 120 days for theft

A Baltimore man who was formerly an officer of an Anne Arundel County chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution was sentenced to 120 days, suspended down from five years, in jail Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty to a theft charge.

Michael James Kelley, who previously served as the John Paul Jones chapter treasurer and briefly at the branch president, also was ordered by Anne Arundel Circuit Judge J. Michael Wachs to pay back more than $5,400 to the fraternal group for descendants of American Revolution.

Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Palisano filed the embezzlement charges against Kelley, 41, in Anne Arundel Circuit Court in April after police were unable to serve him with charges dated in June 2021.

Chapter officials confronted Kelley after discovering he withdrew more than $11,000 of club funds over a three-month period, according to charging papers. He admitted to making the withdrawals and said he needed the money to move as he was being evicted, police wrote.

The chapter’s meeting minutes say that Kelley had paid back a portion of the money by September of 2021.

The theft and embezzlement charges in Anne Arundel Circuit Court weren’t Kelley’s first encounter with the judicial system. He was arrested on a fraud charge in South Carolina in 2014, and eventually received a time-served sentence after he pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Kelley, who was represented by Annapolis attorney Andrew Cochran, was also ordered by Wachs to serve three years of supervised probation after he is released.