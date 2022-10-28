Annapolis man, identified from explicit chats with undercover officer, pleads guilty to child pornography possession

An Annapolis business owner who Maryland State Police said “acknowledged that he has a sexual attraction to infants” pleaded guilty Friday morning to two counts of possessing child pornography.

An Anne Arundel Circuit Court judge will sentence Robert Victor Santin, 55, in December to up to five years of incarceration for each misdemeanor count of possessing child pornography. The explicit photos and videos were found on his electronic devices after state police searched his workplace and vehicle in June, police wrote in charging papers.

Santin was arrested at his workplace, a Five Star Bath Solutions franchise location in Annapolis, after he spoke with an undercover police officer on an encrypted chat platform, according to police. There, he discussed sexually abusing young children with the officer, stating that he wished to meet in person to participate in sex acts with a child, also saying he had previously sexually abused children, police wrote.

When interviewed by investigators, Santin said the chats were “fantasy” and that he never intended to engage in the acts, or ever had in the past, the officer wrote.

Police said they found cocaine in Santin’s vehicle, as well as at least 10 photos and videos of minors being sexually abused when they searched his devices. Investigators said they didn’t believe he produced the images himself.

Santin has been held without bail in the Jennifer Road Detention Center since his arrest. He is being represented by Annapolis-based attorneys Colleen and J. Dennis Murphy.