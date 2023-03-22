21-year-old woman from Sacramento charged with attempted murder after hotel stabbing

A 21-year-old woman from California was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday after an unnamed man was stabbed and flown to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore over the weekend in critical condition.

Gabie Imani Bonds of Sacramento was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the alleged attack. Court records show a public defender has been assigned to Bonds’ case while she is being held without bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19 in District Court.

Police wrote in charging documents that the man met Bonds Sunday on a dating website, where they agreed to meet at the Sleep Inn hotel on Belle Grove Road in Linthicum. After spending some time together, an argument ensued over money, police wrote, and the man attempted to leave.

Officers were granted access to surveillance footage at the hotel. They wrote that they saw Bonds catch up with the man as he was approaching the exit and stabbed him in the upper chest.

The victim managed to leave the hotel and drive to the nearest hospital, police said, where he was transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed Wednesday that he is now in stable condition.

Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a county police spokesperson, told The Capital there is no evidence Bonds knew the man before Sunday but could not confirm whether either person involved is a sex worker.

Research has shown that sex workers are consistently vulnerable to both physical and sexual violence on the job.

According to a 2014 study conducted by the British Columbia Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, sex workers have a 45 to 75% chance of experiencing some form of violence at work. And a 2005 study from the Urban Justice Center analyzing indoor sex work in New York City found 46% of workers had experienced sexual violence, while 42% had been threatened or beaten by clients.

Police saidBonds has been in Maryland for “a few days” and that they’re still investigating the details of her visit.