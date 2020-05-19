Man robbed, assaulted in Severn, police say

A man was robbed after being assaulted at the Meade Village public housing community in Severn Friday, Anne Arundel police said.
Officers responded to reports of a robbery around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle.
The victim told police that he was attacked by an unknown number of assailants, all males, who stole money from him. He suffered minor injuries, police said.
Anyone with any information may call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine, 410-222-4700.