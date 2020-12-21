Police search for person who stole large number of scratch-off tickets from Crofton 7-Eleven Friday

A male displayed a knife at a Crofton 7-Eleven and stole a large number of lottery scratch-off tickets Friday before fleeing, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded to the store at 1044 Crain Highway North around 3:10 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Police said the suspect entered the business, walked behind the counter and took the tickets but an employee attempted to intervene.
The suspect displayed a knife and pushed the employee away before fleeing with an undetermined amount of scratch-off lottery tickets, police said. Officers were unable to locate him.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
Police ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.