Anne Arundel police: Man cut with knife after refusing to give robber cash from ATM

An attempted robber cut a 58-year-old man with a knife after the man refused to give the robber cash from an ATM, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.
Police responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Benton Ave. in Linthicum for a report of an attempted robbery. The man told police he was withdrawing money from an ATM when a man approached him, displayed a knife and demanded cash.
When the man refused to give the suspect cash, the suspect “slashed at the victim with the knife, causing a minor injury,” police said. The suspect then fled on foot.
Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. People who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police tip line at 410-222-4700.