After asking for directions in Glen Burnie, car passenger grabs person, dragging her 10 feet and stealing cellphone, police say

Three males in a silver sedan pulled up to two friends in Glen Burnie, asked them for directions and then grabbed one of the friends’ arm as the car began to drive away, dragging her about 10 feet, until she released her cellphone, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded to the 7200 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a robbery. The victim told police the vehicle had pulled up to her and her friend asking for directions to Telegraph Road and then one of the passengers in the vehicle grabbed her when she took her phone out to look up directions.
After she released her phone, the vehicle fled south on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard toward Interstate 97. Officers were unable to locate the suspects.
The victim was not injured as a result of this incident, police said. Police ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.