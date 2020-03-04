Anne Arundel County police said detectives tracked down a man suspected in a Brooklyn Park robbery Tuesday to a nearby townhouse where they discovered more than 100 small packages of heroin and crack cocaine prepared for sale.
Two men and a woman from Brooklyn Park and a man from Baltimore County were charged with a range of drug crimes Tuesday after police raided a home in the 4900 block of Brookwood Road in the Brookwood neighborhood.
Police said they seized 52 capsules of suspected heroin, 59 small bags of suspected crack cocaine, a scale and a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen.
Officers were called to the Family Dollar Store on Ritchie Highway about 11:40 a.m. Monday. They spoke with a 22-year-old woman who said she was struck in the face and robbed by a man who ran off after the attack.
Northern District detectives identified a suspect and obtained a search warrant for a townhouse in Brookwood.
Police found Keith Tamar Harris, 30, of 8th Avenue in Brooklyn Park, there and found the assort of drugs, the gun and the scale. They charged him with robbery, assault, theft as well as possession and distribution of drugs as well as possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.
He was ordered without bond Wednesday. He could not be reached for comment and no attorney is listed in court records as representing him.
Three other people at the home were charged with possession and distribution of drugs as well as possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.
Townhouse residents Kevin Lavar Harris, 33, and Joshline Lafonda Coleman, 24, were ordered held without bond. Alex Henry Johnson, 38, of Reisterstown, was released on $10,000 bail.
None of the three could be reached for comment, and none had attorneys listed as representing them in court records.
