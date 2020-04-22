Anne Arundel County searching for suspect after Dollar General robbery in Brooklyn

Anne Arundel County police are looking for a suspect after a Dollar General store on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn was robbed Tuesday morning.
Officers responded at 10:10 a.m. to reports that an adult male entered the store, displayed a box cutter and demanded currency, police said. The clerk complied and police said no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
Upon arrival to the Dollar General, police said they were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a white adult male of average build who was about 5′11. He was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a blue face mask.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact robbery detectives at 410-222-4720 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.