Severn man gets five years in prison after plea reduces shooting charges; probation violation tacks on two more years

A Severn man will serve at least seven years in prison after a plea reduced his charges stemming from opening fire on a car with three men inside, grazing one’s head, during a botched drug deal at an industrial complex in Curtis Bay last year.
River Locksley Jefferson, 23, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison with a judge suspending all but five years, according to online court records. If Jefferson violates the terms of his five years of supervised probation upon release, he could serve as many as seven more years in prison.
Jefferson pleaded guilty in February to first-degree assault, possession with intent to distribute drugs and use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence, according to online court records. Prosecutors said the plea agreement stipulated that he be sentenced to five years without the possibility of parole.
The conviction violated the terms of his probation for a 2018 handgun case and a judge subsequently sentenced him to two years in prison following the completion of his five-year sentence related to the shooting.
Jefferson’s attorney in both cases, Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Connell, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Jefferson arranged to meet a group of men in the 7600 block of Energy Parkway to sell them marijuana. One of the three men told officers he had beef with Jefferson for an unpaid debt for opioid pain pills. Prosecutors said the man punched Jefferson in the face, at which point Jefferson brandished a handgun and opened fire on the car.
A bullet grazed one man’s head, police said, and social media interactions quickly led detectives to Jefferson’s doorstep on Hatboro Court. Investigators staked out the two-story house until a judge signed a search warrant. Equipped with the paperwork, they scoured the residence and uncovered a stockpile of guns — handguns, shotguns, a rifle — and drugs.
Jefferson was charged with 29 crimes, including three counts of attempted murder and assault, and a host of firearms offenses — the handgun conviction from 2018 meant Jefferson could not legally possess firearms in Maryland. He pleaded guilty to just three charges.
“The victims preferred that the prosecutor resolve the case by way of a plea as opposed to having to testify at trial,” Tia Lewis, a spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office, said in a statement.
Jail records show Jefferson is still being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center. He has one more criminal case pending in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.
The grand jury handed up an indictment for Jefferson in February charging him with four sex crimes, including soliciting sex from a minor, and misdemeanor assault, according to online court records.
Court records show the alleged abuse occurred in 2017.
The trial is slated for December. Connell is also representing him in that case. She did not respond to a message left for her through the county Office of the Public Defender.