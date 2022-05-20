Motorcyclist dead following crash on Ritchie Highway in Arnold

A motorcycle driver is dead after being struck by a car in Arnold on Thursday afternoon, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Officers closed off a section of Ritchie Highway for several hours after 4 p.m. due to the crash, where police said a Toyota Camry struck a Kawasaki motorcycle while the sedan turned onto Baltimore and Annapolis Boulevard.

Police said in a news release that a preliminary investigation by the police’s traffic safety unit determined that the motorcyclist, Shane Tyler Rider, 31, was traveling southbound on Ritchie Highway in Arnold when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, driven by Deborah Lynn Bishop, 53, with Gary Gene Bishop, 55, both of Severna Park, in the passenger’s seat. The Camry had been traveling northbound, and was turning left.

Rider was fully ejected from the motorcycle, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Deborah Bishop was uninjured, police said. Gary Bishop was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rider was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.