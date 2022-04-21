Laurel man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexual abuse of Baltimore, Talbot county teens

A 25-year-old from Laurel was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, and was ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to charges which say he had intercourse with two underage boys, and kept a collection of more than 6,000 images and videos depicting children, including infants and toddlers, being sexually assaulted.

After his prison time, Kyle Elio Ripper, 25, is subject to an additional 25 years of supervised release, according to court records which say he traveled from Laurel to Talbot County to meet with a 14-year-old boy, and recorded videos of himself having sexual contact with the teen.

Just a few weeks after that incident, Ripper met with a 16-year-old boy in Baltimore County and brought him back to his own apartment on Jill Lane to have sex, an encounter which he also recorded, the plea agreement says.

Ripper was arrested in March of 2020. When investigators searched his laptop, they found more than 4,000 images and videos of child pornography, as well as an additional 2,000 on an external hard drive. He pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Courthouse in Baltimore this January to a coercion offense.

The allegations “shocked and troubled Kyle’s family,” his attorneys said in court filings, which say the 25-year-old had “struggled with ADHD and possibly undiagnosed Autism as a child.”

He worked as the manager of a Domino’s Pizza location on Joint Base Andrews, his lawyers said.

In a victim-impact statement, the 14-year-old boy’s mother said Ripper had “took advantage of” her son “and preyed on him due to him being young and vulnerable.” Federal prosecutors said the family sought therapy for the boy, who experienced depression following the incident.

Prosecutors said Ripper’s conduct “displays a very disturbing pattern,” also noting that several of the minors depicted on the images and videos found on his computer had been identified.

“These victims have to live with the soul-destroying knowledge that images depicting their sexual abuse will live forever on the internet, and in places like the defendant’s computer,” prosecutors said.

Sentencing Ripper to 15 years in federal prison, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher recommended that he serves his time at the federal institution in Marianna, Florida, a prison which offers sex offender treatment programs.