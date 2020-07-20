Man pointed rifle at people in Annapolis parking lot; officers recover AR-15, police say

After responding to reports of an armed man pointing a rifle in an Eastport parking lot early Sunday, Annapolis police said they searched the man’s residence and recovered two long guns, including an assault rifle.
Charges are pending for the man, said Cpl. Dave Stokes, a spokesman for the department.
Stokes said officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to an apartment building in the 600 block of Americana Drive after someone called to say there was an armed man.
“(The caller) said he had a rifle in his hand and was pointing it at people in the parking lot of the apartment building,” Stokes said.
Officers found the man unarmed, Stokes said, and he voluntarily spoke with police.
Meanwhile, Stokes said officers obtained search warrants for the man’s car and residence.
Stokes said they found at his residence a .22 caliber rifle and an AR-15, along with ammunition and magazines.