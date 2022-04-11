Man sentenced to 30 years for stabbing at Glen Burnie restaurant

An Edgewater man who police say stabbed another man to death at a Glen Burnie restaurant in 2020 was sentenced to 30 years of prison time, and was identified by prosecutors as a member of the notorious MS-13 gang.

Prosecutors maintain that the man who stabbed Jose Salvador Mancia Aguilar, of Glen Burnie, at El Norteño Grill was connected to the criminal enterprise, stating that Cristian Pleitez-Tejada, 23, is a “verified member” of the MS-13 gang, according to a news release from the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.

MS-13 is a gang made up primarily of Salvadoran immigrants or descendants and which has a presence across America. In Maryland, authorities say the gang’s “cliques” operate in Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Montgomery and Frederick counties.

Investigators determined a dispute between the men leading up the October 2020 stabbing at El Norteño Grill stemmed from an “undetermined incident in their mutual home country of El Salvador.”

Weeks after the stabbing, where Mancia Aguilar was found bleeding profusely and declared dead, Pleitez-Tejada “planned to flee” the country, according to prosecutors, but he was found by FBI agents in Arkansas.

After police say he admitted to investigators that he had stabbed Mancia Aguilar with a knife he had been carrying that evening, Pleitez-Tejada pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Robert J. Thompson sentenced Pleitez-Tejada to 30 years of incarceration earlier this month, according to court records. Pleitez-Tejada was represented by a public defender.

“I am grateful that the judge recognized the defendant’s dangerousness as a verified gang member, and sentenced him to the maximum sentence for this crime,” Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement. “It’s my hope that this outcome provides the victim’s family and friends some peace as they have suffered a terrible loss.”

Two of Pleitez-Tejada’s affiliates, Carlos Hercules-Aquino and Gerardo Quinteros-Hernandez, pleaded guilty last November to obstruction of justice charges which stated they drove Pleitez-Tejada to St. Louis, Missouri in the aftermath of the stabbing, and proceeded to drive back to Maryland and sold the car they had used to flee the area. They received time-served sentences, suspended down from five years, and were placed on five years of supervised probation.