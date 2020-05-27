Police investigating one Reopen Anne Arundel County social media post as a possible threat; group removes member

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating one post on the Reopen Anne Arundel County Facebook page following three instances of a veiled threat against County Executive Steuart Pittman, police said Wednesday.
Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokeswoman, declined to say more about the threats, citing the ongoing investigation but said that most of the posts on the page are protected free speech. The founder of the Facebook page has said the group doesn’t condone any violence and has removed a member and a comment about a “dirt nap.”
The confirmation of an investigation comes days after Pittman denounced all violence after members of the group threatened to come to his family home and one member suggested they bring bail money. Pittman has been inundated with criticism over the past two weeks as he has strayed from Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan, keeping many restrictions in place for residents, churches and business owners.
Today, we had a candid and productive discussion with the COVID Recovery Workgroup. Representatives of the business community advocated for responsible ways to move beyond the current curbside policy - while keeping customers and employees safe. pic.twitter.com/MKJuZYYELT— AACoExec (@AACoExec) May 20, 2020
Beginning Monday, non-essential retail businesses can allow customers if they stick to the capacity of one person per 150 square feet, and hair salons and barbershops can expand their services as long as they stick to the capacity of one person per 100 square feet. He also convened an advisory group made up of top officials from both county hospitals, the chair of the Economic Development Corporation board, a representative from the county chambers of commerce, the faith community, a County Councilmember from both parties, and others.
Pittman has said his approach has been guided by county Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman and by metrics, which have not yet signaled a readiness to reopen. In expressing concern about a second weekend of crowds in downtown Annapolis, Kalyanaraman warned that the more officials loosen restrictions, the more cases will increase.
Still, pushback on the restrictions has come from residents and elected officials alike. The three Republican members of the Anne Arundel County Council introduced a bill that would have revoked his coronavirus-related emergency powers, and though it ultimately failed, roughly 300 residents submitted testimony.
But Pittman said much of the frustration had played itself out in closed social media groups.
On the Reopen Anne Arundel County Facebook page, many members expressed anger and some noted the name of his family farm and his sister’s vineyard, which he has no business interest in, and threatened lawsuits.
One commenter suggested Pittman “needs a dirt nap” which county officials perceived as a murder threat. Davis declined to say which post was being investigated, but the founder of the Reopen Anne Arundel County Facebook group Jonathan Taralseth said he thinks this is the one.
The dictionary Miriam-Webster defines the phrase as “a state of permanent rest; the state of death.”
Taralseth said that member was removed and the comment deleted. He said the group does not tolerate any threat of violence.
“We don’t condone violence in any way towards any elected official or anyone who disagrees with us,” Taralseth said. “That doesn’t help us.”
He called for the total reopening of Anne Arundel County, which he believes could be done safely, while still protecting high-risk groups.
The group was created on May 12, and police began monitoring it not long after.
Staff Writer Brooks DuBose contributed to this story.