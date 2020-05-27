Police investigating one Reopen Anne Arundel County social media post as a possible threat; group removes member

Beginning Monday, non-essential retail businesses can allow customers if they stick to the capacity of one person per 150 square feet, and hair salons and barbershops can expand their services as long as they stick to the capacity of one person per 100 square feet. He also convened an advisory group made up of top officials from both county hospitals, the chair of the Economic Development Corporation board, a representative from the county chambers of commerce, the faith community, a County Councilmember from both parties, and others.