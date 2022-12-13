Family of Annapolis man who died in police custody sues city for $75 million

The family of Renardo Green, a 51-year-old Annapolis man whose death while in police custody was ruled a homicide last year, filed a federal lawsuit against the city on Tuesday claiming police and emergency personnel were negligent when restraining him.

Green’s family held a news conference Tuesday morning at Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center to announce the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland by attorneys Patrick A. Thronson, Brenda A. Harkavy, William H. Murphy, Jr., Malcolm P. Ruff and Dwayne A. Brown on behalf of four of Green’s children and his wife. The complaint lists 20 counts including negligence, deprivation of rights and wrongful death against the city, four named Annapolis Police officers and five unnamed Annapolis Fire department personnel involved in Green’s restraint in June 2021.

The lawsuit seeks more than $75 million in damages for the plaintiffs, and relief including “mandatory training and re-training of City personnel in the proper care of individuals under the same or similar circumstances as Mr. Green” to prevent another death.

Green suffered cardiac arrest while in police custody early in the morning on June 1, 2021. He was placed on a ventilator and was brain-dead before he died in the hospital days later.

Dr. Victor W. Weedn, the state’s former chief medical examiner, performed an autopsy on Green last year and found he had suffered cardiac arrest while in police and fire department custody and died because he was restrained on his stomach, which prevented him from breathing. The restraint caused his heart to stop and led to his becoming brain-dead.

Weedn found that drug intoxication contributed to Green’s death as he had PCP, TCP, methadone, fentanyl and cocaine in his system, according to his autopsy report. Weedn’s ruling that Green’s death was a homicide caused outrage among community members and elected leaders who voiced concerns about the lack of transparency in the investigation.

The lawsuit alleges the face-down restraint was known to be dangerous since 1995 when the Justice Department issued a bulletin that “alerted law enforcement to the dangers of” the practice.

It cites the Maryland Medical Protocols for Emergency Medical Services, which at the time of Green’s death instructed EMS responders not to restraine patients in a “face down, hobbled, or hog-tied position,” also stating that if a patient is handcuffed, they should be repositioned “in face-up position with hands anterior and secured to [the] stretcher.”

“It was only after this incident that the Annapolis Police Department promulgated a revised use of force policy prohibiting the unconstitutional practice of face-down restraint,” the lawsuit states. “Unlike other police departments, at the time Mr. Green was killed, the Annapolis Police Department unconstitutionally condoned face-down restraint as a matter of custom and policy.”

Police and paramedics had come to Green’s apartment after his wife called for help because was under the influence of PCP and being destructive. He was never placed under arrest or suspected of a crime.

Police body camera video shown to The Capital and three city officials in June 2021 after Green died showed him lying on the apartment’s floor on his stomach under the foot of a relative when police arrived.

Green flailed his arms and legs and continually screamed profanities while officers attempted to calm him, according to the footage and police reports. Police officers used two sets of handcuffs to restrain his hands behind his back and shackled his legs. Officers turned Green on his side and waited for emergency personnel to arrive as Green yelled, according to the video. The footage showed Green appeared to struggle for breaths between words.

EMS lifted Green onto a spine board using a sheet and strapped him to the stretcher with his stomach down, the video showed. EMS applied extra straps when they moved Green onto a wheeled gurney just outside the building, and Green continued to yell while being rolled to the ambulance, according to the police reports. He was found to be unresponsive while he was being loaded onto the ambulance or shortly thereafter, according to the autopsy report. EMS detected his heartbeat was slow; then, Green went into the most severe form of cardiac arrest, sometimes referred to as flatlining, the autopsy report said.

The lawsuit claims that city officials have declined to show the family police body-worn camera footage from the encounter, despite showing members of the city government as well as reporters from The Capital.

This story will be updated.