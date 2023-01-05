Second suspect pleads guilty to West Street rape, faces deportation

The second suspect and main perpetrator of a July rape pleaded guilty Thursday to a third-degree sex offense, a charge that could result in the man’s deportation.

Rubicel Montiel Lopez, 36, and Jose Alexander Ortiz-Urrutia, 53, both of Annapolis, were arrested July 29 after officers responded to reports of a rape behind the Shell gas station on West Street. After hearing screams coming from a wooded area behind the station, multiple witnesses said they saw a man in the daylight, later identified as Lopez, assault a woman while another stood by as a “lookout.”

Though a jury trial was originally scheduled for Lopez this week, defense attorney Antonios Heper said a plea agreement was secured with the state Wednesday. As a result, a second-degree rape charge was converted into a third-degree sex offense — a statute that requires a guilty person to register as a sex offender — which Lopez agreed to plead guilty to.

In December, Ortiz-Urrutia submitted an Alford plea to second-degree assault. While not a guilty plea, an Alford plea concedes prosecutors had enough evidence to convict. It carries the same punishment as a guilty plea. Ortiz-Urrutia was sentenced to three years of jail time, with all but 132 days suspended. He was also ordered one year of supervised probation after he is released in March.

A sentencing hearing for Lopez is scheduled Feb. 27.

Both men have been held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center since their arrest.

Lopez, who Heper said entered the United States without documentation in 2006, could be deported from the country due to the nature of the offense. Though the attorney said Lopez could apply for asylum, which is usually requested in cases where an immigrant is fleeing persecution or some kind of threat in their home country, Heper said granting an asylum application from a Mexican citizen is “extremely rare.”

According to the Executive Office for Immigration Review, a sub-agency of the Department of Justice, approximately 4% of Mexican applicants were granted asylum in fiscal year 2022.

Assistant State’s Attorney Alexandra Austin said Lopez would likely face deportation after serving his sentence. Prosecutors asked Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Mark Crooks to issue a 10-year sentence, the maximum for the third-degree offense, and suspend all but two years. As part of the plea agreement, Lopez would also be required to participate in the state’s Collaborative Offender Management/Enforced Treatment (COMET) program, which Austin described as an intensive form of probation delegated specifically to sex offenders, for five years.

Austin told The Capital that she would like to give the victim, who told authorities she was kicked and dragged through the woods before the assault, an opportunity to submit her perspective into the record before sentencing. Heper said both Lopez and his mother will address the court in February as well.