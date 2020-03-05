Attorneys representing the Capital Gazette shooter will get more information about a visit a prosecution psychiatrist made to his jail cell last year in an attempt to discredit the man’s insanity claims, an Anne Arundel County judge ruled Thursday.
Lawyers for the man who gunned down Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters in 2018 had requested the information to buoy their efforts to prevent the prosecution’s psychiatrist from testifying at trial or to limit what he says on the stand.
Circuit Judge Laura Ripken ruled that Jarrod Ramos’ attorneys were entitled to the documents and ordered a lawyer from the Jennifer Road Detention Center, where the 40-year-old has been in custody for the last 18 months, to furnish the records.
A lawyer from the detention center attended the court hearing and turned over the documents to defense attorneys and prosecutors. The documents included emails related to the facilitation of Dr. Gregory Saathoff’s interviews of 35 jailhouse employees, the attorneys said in court.
“(Prosecutors) directed, instructed, requested — we don’t know — the interviews of dozens of witnesses,” said Public Defender Elizabeth Palan, one of Ramos’ lawyers. “This isn’t simply a normal investigation."
State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess argued against releasing the records, saying the defense was trying to get unfair access to her team’s trial strategy. She said the documents represented attorney work product and as a result were confidential.
“What I communicate or send out is protected," she said.
The investigation Palan referred to was an unusual move by the prosecution: They took their case against the admitted murderer directly to the county jail. Prosecutors sent Saathoff to investigate claims made by the defense’s psychiatrist about Ramos’ behavior in jail supporting his insanity defense. Saathoff interviewed guards, transport staff and mental health professionals about Ramos’ behavior behind bars.
Ramos pleaded guilty to the murders and all counts related to the June 28, 2018, mass shooting, when he blasted into the newsroom with a tactical shotgun and killed five employees. All that remains to be determined is whether he was not criminally responsible by reason of insanity and will spend his life in a state prison or be remanded indefinitely to a psychiatric hospital.
The second part of a trial after a defendant pleads insanity has been described by legal scholars as a “battle of the experts.” That appears true in this case, with three sets of mental health experts participating thus far. However, Ripken has not yet ruled whether all of the experts will be allowed to testify or defined the parameters of what they’ll be permitted to say.
Ripken twice rejected prosecutors’ requests to allow Saathoff to interview Ramos, saying Saathoff could resort to other measures to formulate an opinion on Ramos’ mental state. The gunman had been evaluated twice before.
Dr. Sameer Patel, a forensic psychiatrist with the Maryland Department of Health, was ordered by Ripken to evaluate Ramos after he pleaded insanity. In a lengthy report, distributed to the attorneys but not made public, he said he believed Ramos is legally sane.
But Ramos’ attorneys hired their own experts, who disagreed with Patel’s conclusion after evaluating him. Dr. Lewis — whose first name has not been disclosed in court documents or discussions — believes Ramos is not responsible for his crimes because of a mental disorder. In forming an opinion, Lewis relied in part on Ramos’ own account of his conduct in custody, according to prosecutors.
Ripken’s ruling on Thursday sets the stage for a set of consequential pre-trial hearings in March and April.
The defense is expected to argue that Saathoff should not be allowed to testify because he violated a host of Ramos’ constitutional rights when he interviewed jail staffers and searched his cell.
Leitess has rejected the notion that a search occurred — she wrote Saathoff merely peered through the window to Ramos’ vacant cell — or that the statements made by Ramos to detention center employees and relayed to Saathoff were self incriminating.
Short of excluding Saathoff, the defense wants to limit his testimony. They say he shouldn’t be allowed to testify about Ramos’ hiking the Appalachian Trail from North to South and destroying his journal from the trip before committing the murders, facts prosecutors say Dr. Lewis relied upon in coming to a conclusion that he is insane. They also argue Saathoff shouldn’t be allowed to compare Ramos to other mass shooters.
Hearings have been scheduled for March 25 and April 15, 16 and 17. The Capital Gazette is owned by Baltimore Sun Media.