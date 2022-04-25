Anne Arundel County police investigating Gambrills raceway shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting at the Capitol Raceway in Gambrills, according to Anne Arundel County Police, who are still seeking a suspect.
Officers responded to a double shooting at the raceway at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and found that two adults — a man and a woman — had been shot during a “large-scale event” there.
The two were transported to a trauma center and “are expected to survive” their injuries, according to police.
Hurricane Racing Tours, the operator of the drag strip, did not respond a request for comment on the incident. The raceway’s website said a “Country Boyz vs. City Boyz racing shootout/car show” was held throughout Saturday.
Police said in a news release that despite the large event, “detectives are unable to locate any witnesses,” and they had not identified a suspect.
A car crash on Crain Highway was caused by patrons leaving the raceway, according to police. A spokesperson said there were no serious injuries linked to the crash.
Those with information are asked to call the department’s western district at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.