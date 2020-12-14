Purse snatched in Severn Walmart parking lot

A woman reported that a man forcibly removed the purse she was wearing while she was in the parking lot of Walmart on George Clauss Boulevard in Severn, Anne Arundel County police said.
The woman said the man, described as having short brown hair, approximately 5 foot, 7 inches tall wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, fled in a black Nissan sedan toward Quarterfield Road. Officers responded to the scene at 12:50 p.m. and searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
There are no reported injuries. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to please call 410-222-6155.