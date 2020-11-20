At bail review, Anne Arundel prosecutors say Glen Burnie homicide linked to MS-13

At a bail review hearing in Annapolis Friday, Anne Arundel County prosecutors connected a homicide at a Latin American restaurant in Glen Burnie last month to the violent transnational gang MS-13.
The brief hearing capped off the second arrest stemming from the fatal stabbing of Jose Salvador Mancia Aguilar, 23, at El Norteño Grill on Oct. 4.
A witness told police Aguilar was stabbed in the bar after a dispute about what kind of shoes he was wearing, detectives wrote in newly released court documents.
Cristian Enrique Pleitez-Tejada, 21, was charged with murder earlier this month after fleeing to Arkansas. He is being held behind bars awaiting trial. On Friday, police arrested the 23-year-old Gerardo Ernesto Quinteros-Hernandez as an accessory after the murder, court records show.
Authorities say Quinteros-Hernandez drove Pleitez-Tejada, of Edgewater, across the country to avoid arrest. He also allegedly drove Pleitez-Tejada to and from the homicide, according to charging documents.
Court commissioners erroneously charged Quinteros-Hernandez with murder, offenses that were promptly dismissed by prosecutors at his bail review hearing. He still faces two counts of being an accessory after the fact of murder.
Quinteros-Hernandez does not have an attorney listed in court records.
Assistant State’s Attorney Colleen McGuinn urged District Judge Thomas Pryal to keep Quinteros-Hernandez in jail pending trial, as authorities continue to look into the stabbing. She said Quinteros-Hernandez, a native of El Salvador, was a proven flight risk and raised concerns about public safety considering allegations that he is a member of MS-13 or La Mara Salvatrucha.
“There is an allegation of MS-13 involvement underlying this whole event,” McGuinn said, though charging documents for both men do not mention gang involvement.
A public defender representing Quinteros-Hernandez remotely just asked Pryal to set a reasonable bail, but the judge ordered him held without bond. Pryal cited the seriousness of the charges, potential gang involvement and Quinteros-Hernandez’s flight risk in his ruling.
Sgt. Kam Cooke, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, acknowledged detectives are looking into how, if at all, MS-13 was involved in the homicide. He said it’s too early to say anything definitive.
“At this point, we are still investigating, and we cannot determine whether this is MS-13 or not,” Cooke said. “We’re looking at that, but at this time, there’s no confirmation we can give.”
MS-13 is a gang comprised primarily of Salvadoran immigrants or descendants. It has a presence across America, and its members are known to commit gruesome violence to elicit fear and respect. In Maryland, the gang’s cliques are known to operate in Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County, Montgomery County and Frederick County. MS-13 has been tied to a handful of grisly murders in the Annapolis area.
McGuinn said in court Friday that Mancia Aguilar’s family “is terrified.”
Police officers and paramedics were summoned to the Latin American restaurant on Crain Highway around 8 p.m. Oct. 4 after somebody called 911 to report a stabbing. Officers tended to Mancia Aguilar’s wounds until the fire department arrived. Paramedics drove Aguilar to the hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead within the hour. Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore performed an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.
In the meantime, homicide detectives tracked down surveillance footage from the restaurant and bar. They wrote in charging documents the footage showed a person with a hooded North Face jacket walking with Mancia Aguilar toward the back of the business. Shortly thereafter, Marcia Aguilar stumbled and collapsed in the main entrance. The person with the jacket flipped up the hood and ran away from the bar, police said.
Witnesses told police they overheard Marcia Aguilar involved in an argument shortly before he stumbled and collapsed. Someone left an anonymous tip with police saying Pleitez-Tejada stabbed and killed Marcia Aguilar.
Homicide detectives traced Pleitez-Tejada to Rogers, Arkansas on Oct. 22, flew there, and, with help from local law enforcement, arrested him on an outstanding assault warrant from Baltimore County. He was extradited to Anne Arundel County.
Pleitez-Tejada confessed in an interview room with homicide detectives, police wrote in charging documents. Police said videos and interviews led detectives to Quinteros-Hernandez, who they interviewed on Oct. 30.
Detectives advised Quinteros-Hernandez, who required an interpreter for his court hearing, of his rights before talking to him, police said. He told detectives that he and another person left the day after the stabbing to drive Pleitez-Tejada to St. Louis, Missouri. After coming back to Annapolis, he swiftly sold the car he’d used to drive Pleitez-Tejada to and from the bar and across the country, police wrote in charging documents.
Police said in a statement released Friday the vehicle had been “secreted” outside of the county, and detectives are waiting for a warrant to search the car.
Despite making two arrests connected to the homicide, Anne Arundel County police urged people to come forward with more information. The department says the investigation is “fluid.”
Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731. There are a few options for people who wish to provide information but remain anonymous, whether it’s calling the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or reaching out to Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP or visiting the website metrocrimestoppers.org.