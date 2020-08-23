Anne Arundel executive backs away from transparency pledge on probe into police detectives’ conduct

County Executive Steuart Pittman has, for now, walked back on his pledge to make the investigation into the conduct of three Anne Arundel County police detectives implicated in an excessive force lawsuit against the department.
Pittman told The Capital that transparency would wait until the conclusion of the police internal affairs probe. He said the county’s Office of Law made clear to him that nobody, not himself or the interim police chief, could review it. Pittman said neither he nor acting Chief William Lowry know how long it will take, either.
His remarks came a week after county prosecutors dropped charges based on arrests by two of the detectives after a defense attorney asked for records related to the investigation, hoping to call into question their credibility. A lawyer for the county fought to keep them private.
Pittman said he’s frustrated not to be able to let the public see what is happening, but said he is bound by the same laws that attorneys for the county cited in arguing the detectives’ records should remain private.
“The part that frustrates me is that unfortunately not everybody believes that these investigations are thorough and to build trust with the community, we have to tell the story...” Pittman said. “I wish the public could observe the process of the investigation, I wish I could observe the process, but that’s not how the process works.”
Pittman pledged about a month ago to look for ways to give the public a view in after he said he was disturbed by the lawsuit. In the complaint, Daniel Jarrells, who is Black, claimed three white detectives pulled him over without reason and used excessive force during his arrest.
He said that one officer, Daniel Reynolds, knelt on his neck while he was handcuffed.
Former Police Chief Timothy Altomare suspended Reynolds upon learning of the lawsuit and the video. He also ordered an internal investigation into the matter. Pittman pointed to a forthcoming announcement about neck restraints.
Then Altomare retired suddenly, citing a national and local “movement... to remove the teeth of the police.”
The department has since adjusted its policy on chokeholds, classifying such maneuvers as use of deadly force that requires a more robust review when employed by an officer.
Reynolds is suspended with pay, while detectives Brian Ranck and Joshua Shapiro, the other two officers targeted in the lawsuit, continue to work. Pittman said Thursday all three officers are being investigated as part of a probe into Jarrells arrest.
The county executive said he still plans to make the investigation transparent after its completion, but it remains possible that information about the inquiry comes to light in another setting beforehand: The courtroom.
Just last week prosecutors threw out the drug charges against an Edgewater man after his defense attorney sought internal affairs files for Reynolds and Ranck, who were both involved in the man’s arrest. The State’s Attorney’s Office said its decision to drop the charges was not related to the internal affairs investigation.
For weeks, attorney John Robinson argued in court filings that he should be allowed to review the police internal affairs documents pertaining to Reynolds and Ranck, saying the records could contain evidence that could be used to challenge the officers’ credibility and possibly absolve his client.
His client was charged with drug possession, possession with intent to distribute drugs and illegal possession of ammunition. Ranck and Reynolds pulled him over for a traffic violation in Glen Burnie and searched his car, according to charging documents.
The detectives were tailing him because somebody called to say the Edgewater man had dealt drugs in a pharmacy parking lot.
Assistant County Attorney Kathleen Rogers, who represents the police department, pushed back in filings, saying the internal records were “personnel” documents and thus considered confidential. She said releasing them would “compromise the integrity” of the internal affairs investigation into the incident that prompted the July lawsuit.
Robinson argued any concern about the integrity of the investigation or the confidentiality of records yield to protections afforded to somebody charged with a crime as outlined in the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution and the Maryland Declaration of Rights.
They were slated to argue about the records in court las week but didn’t have to, as prosecutors suddenly dropped the charges against Robinson’s client, citing a problem with evidence.
“The (State’s Attorney’s Office) identified an evidentiary issue prior to the Motions hearing...” Tia Lewis, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, said in a statement.
She added that prosecutors would try to use the facts of the case against the Edgewater man in another of his pending cases before the county’s drug court.
Lewis said the issue with evidence was not related to the internal affairs investigation but declined to answer questions about exactly what the problem was.
While police maintain they hadn’t seen the video of Jarrells arrest until the lawsuit was filed, two county prosecutors saw clips of the arrest outside of court in July of 2019 but didn’t report the incident to police despite dropping all the criminal charges against Jarrells because he was illegally arrested.
The State’s Attorney’s Office maintains it had not seen enough to file a complaint.
Robinson said the recent drug case may have hinged on the officers’ credibility, and suspects that’s why prosecutors dismissed the charges.
“There were a number of issues related to the stop and search of the defendant,” Robinson said. “And (the detectives’) credibility certainly would’ve come into play.”