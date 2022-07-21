Inmates charged for prison stabbing as officials investigate second Jessup fight

Two inmates at the Jessup Correctional Institution face assault charges alleging they stabbed a fellow inmate late last week, hours before officials say five inmates were involved in a fight at another facility nearby.

A correctional officer at the maximum-security state prison saw Delano Oates, 35, and Zion Smith, 22, rush into 25-year-old Freddie Poindexter’s cell at about 11 a.m. on July 15 and hit him with several punches, according to charging papers filed by corrections investigators, who said officials later determined Poindexter was stabbed with a homemade weapon.

The men rushed out of the cell and into another when ordered to stop.Poindexter was “bleeding profusely,” and was taken to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was listed in stable condition, according to charging papers. He had suffered several puncture wounds, including in his eye, waist hand and leg, charging papers say.

Poindexter told officials that he had awoken to a sharp pain but did not see who his assailants were and did not want to cooperate in the investigation, charging papers say.

The incident happened hours before several inmates were injured in a fight at the Maryland Correctional Institute in Jessup, a medium-security state prison next door.

At that prison, officials said five inmates were taken to the hospital for injuries, including puncture wounds, after a group of inmates started fighting just before 9 p.m. July 15.

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services officials are still investigating that incident, Lt. Latoya Gray, a prison spokesperson said on Thursday. They have not pressed any charges.