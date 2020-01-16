Two tattooed men were escorted into the Anne Arundel County courtroom by an army of burly law enforcement officers. They wore not the green jail jumpsuits of the county jail, but blue scrubs from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. They were prisoners on trial for stabbing a rival gang member to death in 2016.
To this day authorities maintain that four members of the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist gang, murdered John Albert O’Sullivan, 43, of Pasadena, at a state prison in Jessup. O’Sullivan was a member of the rival Dead Man Inc. prison gang.
Vincent Bunner, 26, and Calvin Lockner, 38, were the first to stand trial for charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, albeit for the second time. Circuit Court Judge Stacy McCormack declared a mistrial in March after two weeks of jury selection and testimony.
Wednesday, the prosecutor and the gang members’ defense attorneys finished presenting their cases the second time around after eight days of jury selection, testimony and legal arguments. The jury will try to decide if it was a calculated murder or manslaughter by men coerced into violence by their gang leadership.
Bunner and Lockner chose to be in the gang and planned to kill O’Sullivan, said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. They stabbed and slashed him more than 50 times, leaving him in a bloody heap on the prison floor. And worse, the men bragged about it afterward, hardly a sign of men acting out of fear, she concluded.
To prove that Bunner or Lockner were under distress, Leitess said his attorneys would have to convince all 12 of them that the men reasonably believed their lives were in imminent danger if they failed to kill O’Sullivan and that there was no way out for them. She said if any juror doubted even one of element, the jury could not opt for the lesser conviction.
Public Defender Bridget Elis, Bunner’s attorney, and Brandon Patterson, Lockner’s defense lawyer, said their clients were introduced to prison life at a young age and turned to the Aryan Brotherhood for protection from other violent gangs. Bunner and Lockner carried out the attack, the defense team said, because they were ordered to do so by the gang’s ranking member. And that mandate, they said, was more like an ultimatum: Kill or be killed.
“Prison is hell on earth..." Elis said. “It’s violent. There are weapons. Assaults can happen at any time.”
At the time of O’Sullivan’s killing on Aug. 14, 2016, Bunner was serving a life sentence after being convicted of two murders. At 17 he killed two men during two botched robberies in Glen Burnie over a three-month span. And a convicted sex offender, Lockner was serving 31 years for a racially motivated attack on an elderly black fisherman in Baltimore that sent the man to shock trauma in serious condition.
They stood beside and in stark contrast to their well-dressed lawyers in court. Bunner has a swastika tattooed prominently on the back of his shaved head and devil horns on the front. Meanwhile, Lockner’s bald head and face are so covered by black ink that only the light pink skin of his ears was untouched.
“You look at my client and you see him covered in tattoos, you make judgments,” Patterson told the jury at the beginning of the trial, asking them to ignore Lockner’s ink.
McCormack ruled in March that Lockner and Bunner could not receive a fair trial after prosecutorial missteps related to a court-approved immunity agreement offered to a key witness and neglecting to turn over information to defense attorneys. The defense described Sean Almond, a former member of the Brotherhood, as a “smooth," “calculated” and “master choreographer” who turned on gang members for a chance at parole from his life sentence.
Patterson and Elis questioned the credibility of Almond, who was serving life in prison for murder. They also asked to look beyond the video of the attack, though they acknowledged that it would be difficult. They said their clients had been conditioned to act when gang leader Joseph Leissler gave the orders.
Leissler, 50, who authorities say commands the small Maryland branch of the Aryan Brotherhood, is slated to stand trial in July. In addition to murder and murder conspiracy charges, he faces a number of counts related to leading a gang whose activities led to the death of another inmate. Another member who participated in O’Sullivan’s killing, 31-year-old Brian William Hare, 31, pleaded guilty to murder and is slated to be sentenced in May.
“When ‘Big Joe’ (Leissler) gets mad," Elis told the jury, "there has to be action.”
The video was damning. It showed the three men — Bunner, Lockner and Hare — leave the showers in their tier of the F. Building at the Jessup Correctional Institution and walk past Cell 411, where O’Sullivan was shirtless and vulnerable. The three assailants quickly turn back and run into the cell. Arms can be seen swinging. But O’Sullivan escapes and runs — his attackers following, wielding homemade knives — down the hallway, only to be tripped and stabbed repeatedly. After about a minute, Bunner, Lockner and Hare leave.
Leitess said Bunner spat on O’Sullivan’s bloody and motionless body and grinned. One of the gang members made an announcement to the prisoners on the tier that if anyone crossed a member of the brotherhood, they’d meet the same fate, Leitess said. “This was a message to everyone else: Don’t mess with the Aryan Brotherhood.”
The attack was prompted, all parties agreed, by an attack by Dead Man Inc. on an Aryan Brotherhood member at another Maryland prison. Word traveled to the Jessup institution, and Leissler wanted revenge. O’Sullivan had nothing to do with the attack at the prison in Hagerstown, but was the ranking member of the rival gang in Jessup. Leissler convened his soldiers on the jail yard made an order and they devised a plan.
“It’s not conspiracy if you’re ordered to do it!” Patterson rebutted.
Leitess told jurors the fact that Bunner and Lockner were involved in the meeting a day before was enough to convict them with conspiracy, which carries a life sentence. She asked the panel to disregard the defense theory that Bunner and Lockner acted out of fear.
“They had a choice,” she said, “to kill or not to kill.”