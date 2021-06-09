Prince George’s police officer found guilty of assaulting, threatening to kill girlfriend with department gun

An Anne Arundel County jury found a suspended Prince George’s County police officer who lives in Laurel guilty of assault, reckless endangerment and a handgun violation for beating his girlfriend in September 2019.
Steven Nathaniel Davis, 32, was found guilty of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of handgun use in commission of a felony. Davis pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 1. A county jury found him guilty in a one-day trial on June 2.
The assault charges carry a maximum sentence of 70 years and the handgun charge carries a mandatory five-year sentence. Davis struck his girlfriend in the head with his department-issued handgun and threatened to kill her, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anne Arundel County police arrested Davis on Sept. 24, 2019, after a woman alerted Prince George’s County police that Davis assaulted her. The woman told Prince George’s County police she and Davis were in a verbal argument driving back from a pool party in Washington D.C. then Davis became physically violent at his Laurel home.
Davis dragged the woman out of the shower, bit her chin, head-butted and broke her nose, then struck her and threatened to kill her with a handgun he was issued by the police department, said county State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess in a statement. The woman immediately went to the hospital for her injuries.
The woman testified about the assault at trial, Leitess said. Davis has been held in jail without bond since the assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September, three years after the crime.
“Mr. Davis’ brutal attack and use of a handgun to strike and threaten the victim is reprehensible conduct for a person sworn to protect and serve as a law enforcement officer,” Leitess said in a statement. “I am thankful that the victim was able to overcome the pressure to not cooperate and that the jury held the defendant accountable.”