Anne Arundel County police officer who knelt on man’s neck area has been suspended, Steuart Pittman says at public forum

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has suspended an officer named in a lawsuit that claims he knelt on the neck of a Black Odenton man in 2019, said County Executive Steuart Pittman.
Detective Daniel Reynolds, is named in the lawsuit filed by Daniel Jarrells. Jarrells alleges he was pulled over without reason by non-uniformed officers in an unmarked car and was then arrested. The incident escalated and the officers threw Jarrells to the ground, with one pinning his knee to Jarrells’ neck, the complaint claims.
It is unclear whether Reynolds is being paid during his suspension.
Pittman announced the suspension Wednesday night during a community forum on policing in Anne Arundel County. The forum took place less than 24 hours after Police Chief Timothy Altomare announced his resignation.
In addition to the lawsuit, an internal investigation is being conducted by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Pittman said.
Bystanders caught parts of the interaction on video. One video shows a detective take Jarrells, now 27, to the ground and kneel on his neck area.
O’Brien Atkinson, president of the Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge 70, defended Reynolds’ actions in a phone interview Wednesday and said it’s Jarrells word against that of the officers’ on the scene.
”We haven’t seen the evidence,” Atkinson said. “We haven’t seen the facts. I don’t think there’s anybody out there besides the officers and the people who were there at the time.”
He disputed that Reynolds knelt on Jarrells’ neck, saying that officers are not trained to perform such maneuvers because they are dangerous.
“I think that the reason police officers see (the images) and recognize that the knee is on the shoulder and not on the neck because it’s not taught to us,” Atkinson said. “It’s not safe for our officers or the person being detained.”
Major Katie Goodwin, who oversees all patrol officers, said the issue “was never brought to the police department’s attention.”
She said the department found out about the video at the same time as everyone else, after the lawsuit was filed. She said once the department saw the video, it didn’t wait for someone to file an internal affairs complaint, immediately suspending Reynolds “police powers” and launching an investigation.
Every incident of an officer using force is reviewed by the department, according to an FAQ released by the department after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
“Every use of force by an officer is reviewed by every level in the chain of command,” the department outlined in the FAQ. “Excessive force is NEVER allowed or tolerated.”
