Anne Arundel County police officer shoots person in Glen Burnie

An Anne Arundel County police officer shot a person in the Braden Loop area of Glen Burnie Sunday, department officials confirmed.
The severity of injuries incurred by the shooting are not immediately known.
Police spokesperson Lt. Jacklyn Davis declined to provide further details of the shooting in the1400 block of Braden Loop, stating that cases involving police shootings are handled by a recently created unit in the Attorney General’s office.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Police shootings are now investigated by an “Independent Investigations Division” that was created as part of a package of police reform bills called the Maryland Police Accountability Act.
This story will be updated.