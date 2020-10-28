Potentially impaired, armed driver strikes multiple Anne Arundel police cars while fleeing, department says

An armed and potentially impaired driver struck multiple Anne Arundel County police cruisers during a car chase early Wednesday morning when the teen tried to avoid arrest in Brooklyn Park, the department said.
Patrol officers brought the 18-year-old into custody after police said his vehicle struck a tree and he fled on foot, prompting a brief foot pursuit that ended in someone’s backyard.
Tyjuan Keon Tates, of Baltimore, has been charged with multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor assault, possession with intent to distribute drugs and more than half a dozen firearms offenses, online court records show.
It is unclear at this time from court records and police whether Tates faces any traffic offenses and whether he was charged with driving while impaired.
Online records do not list an attorney for Tates, who is being held without bond pending a bail review hearing before a District Court judge Thursday.
Police said a patrol officer was concerned when they saw a person, who they later identified as Tates, passed out in the driver’s seat of a black Hyundai Elantra — a potential sign of an impairment. They stopped to “check on the welfare” of the driver just after 12 a.m. near the intersection of Pope and Church streets.
But as the officer approached the vehicle, police said Tates woke up and sped off. The same officer pursued the sedan and “observed several indicators of impaired driving,” police officials said in a news release.
The patrol officer flipped on the lights in his cruiser to initiate a traffic stop, but police said Tates ignored their orders to stop.
More officers joined the pursuit. Police said they followed the sedan to the area of Hilltop and Old Riverside roads, where another patrol car was waiting.
Tates stopped and an officer got out of his car to “engage him,” but police officials said “the suspect accelerated and intentionally struck the officer’s vehicle and fled again.”
The pursuit persisted.
Tates allegedly stopped his car and switched off the lights on Marshall Road, a residential community. Police said the officers found him and again began to approach him.
But, police said Tate fled again, this time striking the door of a driver’s door of a patrol car as an officer had just climbed out.
Police officials said the police vehicles sustained minor damage. Tates is also charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property — one charge indicates the damage was valued at more than $1,000; the other, less.
Officers found Tate’s vehicle a few blocks away. They said his car crashed into a tree on Marshall Road near the intersection with 6th Avenue.
Police said Tate led officers on a foot chase, during which he allegedly ditched a loaded handgun. He was apprehended in a backyard and placed under arrest, according to the police’s account.
The .40 caliber Ruger handgun, a semi-automatic, came back stolen out of North Carolina when police ran the serial number through law enforcement databases. Police said someone had reported the pistol missing in 2016.
In Tates' car, police said they found a small amount of marijuana — his charges indicate it was more than 10 grams — a digital scale and paraphernalia. Scales, law enforcement officials have said, are telling of drug dealing.
Police said Tates wasn’t injured.